Cleanfarms is Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications in two BC Regions this Fall

-Events on Vancouver Island and in the Fraser Valley; from October 5 to October 16-

Key Points:

Collection events – 7 locations to serve farmers on Vancouver Island and in the Fraser Valley; events take place on specific dates (see below)

Safely manages and disposes of unused and unwanted agricultural pesticides and obsolete, old livestock and equine medications

No cost to farmers

MOOSE JAW, SK, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - This fall, farmers on Vancouver Island and in the Fraser Valley of British Columbia can safely dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and old, obsolete livestock and equine medications through a Cleanfarms clean-up program.

Cleanfarms is operating the collection events at seven local ag retailer locations. Each event will occur on a specific date between October 5 and 16.

"We know farmers wait for this program to come back to their regions. It's their chance to take unused and unwanted ag pesticides and old, obsolete livestock and equine meds to collection sites for safe, environmentally responsible disposal. Through this program, we help farmers keep their farms clean and sustainable. And farmers can dispose of these materials at no cost to them," said Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen.

The crop protection industry, in partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), covers the full cost of operating the program and disposing of the materials safely.

Since the program began, more than 3.4 million kg of unwanted pesticides and 47,800 kg of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected.

This year's collection sites are in (alpha order by region):

Vancouver Island

Cumberland – October 5 - Comox Valley Waste Management Centre, 250-336-8083 x 226

Duncan – October 6 - Bings Creek Recycling Centre, 250-746-2540

Victoria – October 7 - Hartland Landfill, 250-360-3410

Fraser Valley

Abbotsford - October 16 – Terralink, 604-864-9044

Delta – October 13 – Nutrien Solutions, 604-940-0290

Delta – October 14 – Terralink, 604-946-8338

Langley – October 15 – Professional Ag Distribution Inc., 604-768-5602

Events take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other details can be found on Cleanfarms.ca under "what to recycle & where". This year, COVID precautions will be in place.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

medications that are used in rearing animals in an agricultural context or for equine use (identified with a DIN number, serial number or Pest Control Product number on the label)

The program does NOT accept:

fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed

needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants/sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

any other household hazardous waste.

Cleanfarms rotates the program to regions across Canada every three years. Next year, in the fall of 2021, it will be held in the Okanagan, Interior and Kootenay regions of British Columbia. It will return to Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley in 2023.

Cleanfarms is a Canadian, non-profit, stewardship organization funded by the agricultural input, crop storage and animal health industries. It delivers recycling and disposal solutions for non-organic waste generated in farm operations. Other Cleanfarms programs collect empty plastic agricultural pesticide and fertilizer containers, grain bags and twine for recycling. Another program operating in eastern Canada collects seed and pesticide bags and in Quebec, fertilizer bags, for responsible disposal.

Cleanfarms works collaboratively with industry members, agricultural organizations and associations, and governments to ensure that Canadian farmers have opportunities to manage agricultural waste responsibly.

Questions about which products are accepted in this collection program can be directed to 877-622-4460 or email Cleanfarms at info@cleanfarms.ca.

SOURCE CleanFARMS Inc.