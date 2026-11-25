On its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results conference call, held on Nov. 24, 2026, CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) detailed its transition into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Demand for grid-connected power is outpacing supply, creating high value for owners of large-scale power capacity. Three things management said stand out.

CleanSpark completed financing for its flagship Sandersville facility using nonrecourse project bonds, which shield parent company capital. The 20-year lease with an investment-grade tenant yields net operating income (NOI), or net property revenue after operating expenses, at a high return relative to upfront cash.

Review processes by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the regional grid operator, slowed contract schedules across the state. Management allowed initial exclusive negotiating windows for its Sealy and Brazoria campuses to expire so it could secure complete environmental and grid approvals before signing contracts.

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