CleanSpark, Inc. Announces Contract for Another Southern California Microgrid

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a diversified software and services company, today announced it has been awarded a contract to provide controls and storage for a commercial microgrid located in Southern California. CleanSpark expects to realize in excess of $300,000 in initial revenues from the project as well as a long-term software subscription.

This microgrid project is designed to provide economic optimization and cost avoidance, as well as energy resiliency for the facility. CleanSpark's patented mPulse controls platform will manage a Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") paired with photovoltaic rooftop solar panels.

Zach Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark said, "Our mPulse controller will optimally manage all of the distributed energy assets to ensure the customer will realize the strongest ROI while maintaining resiliency in the event of a grid disruption. This project requires a particularly short execution timeline due to the client's urgent needs. CleanSpark's flexible software architecture and ease of deployment enabled us to commit to the required timelines. The ability to meet this rapid deployment schedule is yet another example of how CleanSpark's disruptive approach to energy management is a significant competitive advantage."

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark a software and services company which offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The Company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Our product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses.

