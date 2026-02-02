PanTerra Gold Aktie
WKN DE: A1JLE5 / ISIN: AU000000PGI1
|
02.02.2026 20:20:51
Cleantech firm EnviroGold set to list on TSXV
Canadian cleantech firm EnviroGold Global (CSE: NVRO) is set to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Wednesday, Feb. 4, following exchange approval. Its ticker symbol will remain unchanged.The TSXV listing is expected to provide increased access for institutional and international investors, improved trading liquidity, and broader market visibility, consistent with the company’s growth strategy, it stated in a press release on Wednesday.EnviroGold is currently developing a hybrid acid leaching solution known as NVRO to recover gold and other metals from mine waste and tailings. The technology is designed to operate at low temperatures and atmospheric pressure to break sulphide bonds and recover valuable metals.According to the company, its NVRO process is able to recover gold and silver at above 95%, with strong performance on copper and other base metals as well. The process is also expected to result in 70% reduction in plant footprint and capital requirements due to pre-concentration integration.Compared to traditional methods, NVRO could reduce carbon emissions by up to 96%, EnviroGold said.CEO Grant Freeman said the TSXV listing represents an “important milestone” for the company as it continues to advance its NVRO technology.“A TSXV listing will provide an opportunity for institutions and international investors to participate in our growth, while supporting our mission to deliver scalable, lower-impact metal recovery solutions that complement traditional mining operations,” he stated.EnviroGold’s shares currently trade at C$0.11 apiece on the CSE with a market capitalization of C$51.5 million ($37.6 million).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Nachrichten zu PanTerra Gold Ltd.
Analysen zu PanTerra Gold Ltd.
