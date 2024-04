CleanTech Lithium suspends CEO on shares-backed loan

Chile-focused explorer and developer CleanTech Lithium (LON: CTL) has suspended its chief executive officer, Aldo Boitano, pending an investigation into a loan he entered into with an unnamed lender.The company said it noted that between September 8, 2023 and February 6, 2024, Boitano transferred his entire holding of 9,400,002 ordinary shares to a custodian account nominated by the lender. When asked about it, Boitano was not able to ascertain the extent to which these shares might have been transferred to a further nominee account in the name of the lender or sold by the lender, CleanTech said.CleanTech Lithium kicks off exploration at two new Chilean assetsShares in the company took a big hit in early trading in London, falling as much as 23.4% to 11.49p. The stock recovered later in the day, closing 3.46% higher at 11.65p.“The board of CleanTech Lithium would like to make it clear that Mr Boitano is cooperating with the investigation,” the company said.Personal loans secured by executives’ own company shares can be contentious, as they may result in share sales or create a long-term overhang on share prices.CleanTech, which recently opened a direct lithium extraction (DLE) pilot plant in northern Chile, told stakeholders that it will provide updates on the situation as the investigation progresses. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel