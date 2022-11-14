|
14.11.2022 12:30:00
CLEAR Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) has posted a shareholder letter containing its 2022 third quarter financial results on its Investor Relations website at: https://ir.clearme.com/.
CLEAR will host a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 AM (ET) today. Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 877-407-3089 for U.S. participants and +1 215-268-9854 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE. A webcast replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the event on the investor relations website at https://ir.clearme.com.About CLEAR
Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 14+ million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-301675421.html
SOURCE CLEAR
