Clear Arch Health SVP Chris Otto to Present at Connected Health Conference in Boston

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Arch Health, a leader in personal and enterprise healthcare technology solutions, today announced its senior vice president Chris A. Otto is presenting at the 11th annual Connected Health Conference this week. The event will be held at the Seaport World Trade Center, October 16-18 in Boston, MA and will highlight the impact connected health technology and evidence-based methods have on access and the delivery of care.

This year's Connected Health Conference carries the theme, Designing for Healthy Habits & Better Outcomes, and speaks to the transformation of health through system, product, service and behavior change design.

To that end, Mr. Otto's special session, Long-term RPM: A Comprehensive Approach for Houston Medicaid Patients, will emphasize how remote patient monitoring solutions, data analysis and reimbursement models are in place to support a major shift in human health through connected health technologies.

Held on the Innovation Stage of the main exhibit floor on Wednesday, October 16 from 5:00-5:20 p.m., Mr. Otto's session will highlight a customer success story based on a recent implementation of a long-term remote patient monitoring (RPM) program for hypertensive patients within a rural patient population in Texas.

The presentation stresses the importance of data analysis to gain full insight into the overall picture of patient health – especially as providers prepare to delve into new reimbursement opportunities.

"We look forward to sharing the results of this recent customer profile and how the combination of remote patient monitoring, deep data analysis and person-centered care can positively impact patients challenged with managing chronic conditions," said Mr. Otto.

