|
04.08.2023 12:55:00
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW DATE FOR 2023 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the "Company") will release 2023 second quarter results before the market opens on Monday, August 7, 2023, by 7:00 a.m. and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. This is a change from the August 9th date announced on June 26, 2023.
The conference call number remains the same and is 1-833-470-1428 (U.S. callers) and 1-929-526-1599 (international callers), and the access code for both is 924865. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.investor.clearchannel.com). The related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the "Financials" section of the Company's website after 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Approximately two hours after the live conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available for a period of thirty days on the "Events and Presentations" section of the Company's website.
About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 470,000 print and digital displays in 21 countries.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-channel-outdoor-holdings-inc-announces-new-date-for-2023-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301893281.html
SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- Dow Jones rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztendlich auf grünem Terrain. Die US-Märkte konnten anfängliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.