16.08.2023 13:00:00
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN CITI'S 2023 GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY AND GEMS CONFERENCE
SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., and Brian Coleman, Chief Financial Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., are scheduled to present at Citi's 2023 Global Technology and GEMS Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 3:15 p.m., Eastern Time. The live audio webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com.
About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 470,000 print and digital displays in 21 countries.
