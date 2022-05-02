|
02.05.2022 13:00:00
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance 2022 Conference
SAN ANTONIO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Brian Coleman, CFO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:50 p.m., Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days.
About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. ("CCOH") (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 26 countries.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-channel-outdoor-holdings-inc-to-participate-in-the-goldman-sachs-leveraged-finance-2022-conference-301535889.html
SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
