|
14.11.2022 16:00:00
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE WELLS FARGO TMT SUMMIT
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1:50 p.m., Pacific Time. The live audio webcast as well as the replay will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com.About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 24 countries.
