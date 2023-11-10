|
10.11.2023 15:51:00
Clear Channel Outdoor Pops on Divestment Progress, Deleveraging Promises
Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE: CCO) jumped 15% on Wednesday after the out-of-home advertising company announced solid third-quarter results and revised its full-year outlook. Clear Channel also made significant progress in divesting non-core assets and deleveraging its balance sheet.Clear Channel's headline numbers didn't look great at first glance; third-quarter 2023 revenue grew 4.7% year over year (or 2.7% excluding currency exchange), to $526.8 million, translating to a net loss from continuing operations of $51.1 million (or roughly $0.11 per diluted share). Analysts, on average, were looking for a narrower loss of approximately $0.08 per share, but with a revenue decline of 0.9%.Clear Channel has been busy deleveraging its balance sheet by divesting non-core assets over the past year -- starting specifically with what it considered its entire "Europe-South segment," which now meets the criteria to be reported as discontinued operations. The company sold its business in Switzerland for cash proceeds of $89.4 million in March, then followed in May with two deals to sell its businesses in Italy and Spain for a total of just over $69 million. Then Clear Channel completed the sale of its France business for 42 million euros just last month (with the buyer, Equinox, also assuming a 28.125 million euro state-guaranteed loan held by Clear Channel France).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.