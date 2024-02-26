|
26.02.2024 14:27:01
Clear Channel Outdoor To Offer $865 Mln Of Senior Secured Notes; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO), an advertising company, Monday announced a private offering of $865 million worth of senior secured notes due 2030.
The notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the company's domestic subsidiaries.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to prepay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under its existing senior secured term loan facility.
The private offering is part of a refinancing transaction where the company intends to enter into an amendment to its existing senior secured credit facilities, which is expected to increase the maturity of the Loan B facility from 2026 to 2028.
In pre-market activity, Clear Channel Outdoor shares are trading at $1.99, up 5.85% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerschnaufpause: Wall Street schlussendlich etwas leichter -- ATX schließt etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Zum Wochenauftakt präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt etwas tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex um die Nulllinie pendelte. An der Wall Street herrschte ein kraftloser Handel. Derweil tendierten die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.