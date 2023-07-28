|
28.07.2023 15:40:00
CLEAR Responds to Recent Press Articles
NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bloomberg published a story that inaccurately characterizes CLEAR's robust security and our work with the TSA in keeping airports safe. Despite engaging with the reporters for nearly two weeks and providing them on-the-record responses and factual information that directly contradicts their reporting, they chose to largely ignore key facts and specific details regarding how our system works. Those facts are:
We share TSA's unwavering commitment to aviation security, and have proven ourselves a capable and trusted partner for more than 13 years having performed over 130 million passenger verifications. We are disappointed that some continue to spin a false narrative about our company and the important role we play in aviation security as a Registered Traveler provider. We look forward to continuing to partner with our aviation stakeholders, including airports, TSA and the Department of Homeland Security.
CLEAR has consistently delivered on state-of-the-art technology that strengthens airport security and enhances travel for millions of passengers – and that is exactly what we will continue to do.
ABOUT CLEAR (NYSE: YOU)
CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 16 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-responds-to-recent-press-articles-301888310.html
SOURCE CLEAR
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Clear Secure Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Clear Secure Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Clear Secure Inc Registered Shs -A-
|22,86
|-2,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- US-Börsen beenden Handelswoche mit Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Käufer. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.