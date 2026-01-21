Clear Street Group Files For IPO, Plans Nasdaq Listing Under Symbol 'CSIG'

(RTTNews) - Clear Street Group Inc., a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology company, announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing relates to a proposed initial public offering of the company's Class A common stock.

As part of the offering, Clear Street intends to apply to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CSIG." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed IPO have not yet been determined.

The company emphasized that the offering remains subject to market conditions. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the IPO may be completed, nor regarding the actual size or terms of the offering.