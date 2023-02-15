15.02.2023 12:30:00

CLEAR to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022 at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. At 8:00 a.m. ET, results will be discussed via live webcast and teleconference.

(PRNewsfoto/CLEAR)

Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 877-407-3089 for U.S. participants and +1 215-268-9854 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE. A webcast replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the event on the investor relations website at https://ir.clearme.com.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 14 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-1-2023-301746895.html

SOURCE CLEAR

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Analysen zu Clear Secure Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Clear Secure Inc Registered Shs -A- 30,16 -1,18% Clear Secure Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen tiefer -- ATX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert zum Handelsende über Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zwar zeitweise zurück, konnte am Nachmittag aber wieder zulegen. In Deutschland ging es vor dem Handelsende ebenfalls wieder bergauf. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein tieferer Handel. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Donnerstag von einer festeren Tendenz gekennzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen