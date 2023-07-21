|
21.07.2023 22:30:00
CLEAR To Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results On August 2, 2023
NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023 at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. At 8:00 a.m. ET, results will be discussed via live webcast and teleconference.
Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 866-682-6100 for U.S. participants and 862-298-0702 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE. A webcast replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the event on the investor relations website at https://ir.clearme.com.
About CLEAR
CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 16 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com.
