Clear Touch Signs Supply Chain Services Deal with Exertis

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Touch®, a leading provider of multi-touch, interactive flat panels and software for education and business, is pleased to announce that Exertis Global Operations, part of the Exertis Group, has agreed to provide an innovative supply chain solution for the technology company's growing global business. Exertis will manage Clear Touch's inbound product and solutions supply chain by assisting in the management of supply partners around the world, reducing time to market, and increasing purchasing scale. Exertis will also help reduce overall cost, release working capital, and increase efficiencies from the manufacturer through to the customer.

Exertis Global Operations is part of the $4.4 billion global Exertis Group and specializes in providing innovative global supply chain solutions for growing companies.

Commenting on the agreement, Keone Trask, Clear Touch President, shared, "The combination of inventory financing, AR management, and supply chain support allows us to deliver products and services to our international customers in a more streamlined manner. Exertis infrastructure and purchasing capabilities give us a greater ability to meet the large scale implementation demands that we are experiencing due to rapid growth. This is an exciting development for the business and our customers, one that illustrates how the latest supply chain management techniques and services can stimulate both volume and geographic growth."

Padraig Henry, Commercial Director, Exertis Global Operations, said, "Exertis, as a leading supply chain partner, enables the best brands and technologies to take advantage of all of the opportunities available to them by executing materials purchasing, international trade and compliance, as well as delivering the supply chain finance to enhance growing businesses. Exertis is proud to be part of the Clear Touch supply chain and looks forward to the significant growth this partnership will produce."

ABOUT CLEAR TOUCH

Founded in 2012, Clear Touch ® is a forward-thinking technology provider named to the Inc. 5000 list and Financial Times list of the fastest-growing companies. Clear Touch is also a winner of multiple Tech & Learning Best of Show awards for its innovative products. The company's commitment to its customers, the reliability of its products, and its industry-leading innovation have paved the way for consistent growth. Clear Touch develops products for education, business, and government, including multi-touch interactive panels, software suites, and accessories. Clear Touch is also a reseller of Clear Digital™ products, including LED video walls, interactive podiums, and mobile digital signage.

ABOUT EXERTIS

Exertis is a leading route-to-market and supply chain partner for established and emerging technology brands across consumer, business and enterprise, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of parent company DCC PLC, an FTSE 100 company. After 38 years of profitability, Exertis continues to outperform the market, achieving revenues of £3.631billion in FY2019.

Exertis represents 1,400 global and emerging brands selling to more than 50,000 reseller and retailer customers focused on consumer, mobile, business, enterprise and IT Supplies. It also provides an industry-leading and innovative range of services and value-added solutions. With offices in Europe, North America, Middle East and China and with global reach via its supply chain services, Exertis employs 4,100 people in 21 countries.

