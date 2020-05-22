ClearCompany Expands Capabilities of Industry-Leading Candidate Texting Features

BOSTON, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearCompany, the premier talent management platform for talent acquisition, employee engagement, performance management, and planning and analytics, today announced the release of Text-to-Apply. This new and compelling companion feature to ClearText expands texting capabilities for the ClearCompany Applicant Tracking System by enabling clients to advertise a unique apply code that candidates can text to quickly and easily apply for a position.

The addition of Text-to-Apply to one of ClearCompany's most popular tools, ClearText, enhances the application experience for candidates, recruiters and hiring managers by initiating company-candidate interaction through the ease and responsiveness of texting. ClearText and Text-to-Apply accelerate the pace of communication and ultimately shorten the time to hire.

ClearCompany's Text-to-Apply provides clients with the ability to advertise inbound local phone numbers that candidates can text to apply for a position. Candidates who see a job posting and text the dedicated number will receive a series of messages collecting required information, followed by a link to the application for the position. Recruiters will then be notified so that they may easily follow up with the candidates.

"At a time when many clients in many states may be faced with an unprecedented hiring challenge and need to rapidly rehire staff while staying in line with state reopening regulations, we are thrilled to offer them a new tool to quickly collect applications from their future A Players," said Christine Rose, Vice President of Customer Success at ClearCompany.

During these unprecedented times, ClearCompany aims to arm recruiters with a competitive edge by using tools that allow them to meet candidates where they are — navigating the world from their phones — all while offering an application experience that is easier, more convenient and, above all, faster and more responsive than that of their competitors. When used in combination with its complete platform, Text-to-Apply aids in ClearCompany's mission to come alongside clients to not just find the best candidates, but also engage and retain the best employees.

About ClearCompany:

For 15 years, ClearCompany has helped companies achieve their missions with software and best practices to plan for, find, and keep hundreds of thousands of A Players across business cycles. We designed and built a unified platform to deliver exceptional headcount planning capabilities, unparalleled hiring and onboarding experiences, company-wide goal alignment, and performance management that drives companies forward.

