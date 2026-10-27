Clearmind Medicine Aktie

Clearmind Medicine für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DUN7 / ISIN: CA1850532047

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27.10.2026 15:44:54

Clearmind Advances CMND-100 Into Patient Testing For Alcohol Use Disorder; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) announced completion of patient recruitment for the first cohort of Part B of its Phase I/IIa clinical trial evaluating CMND-100 in patients with moderate-to-severe alcohol use disorder (AUD).

Part B marks the first clinical evaluation of CMND-100 in patients diagnosed with AUD, following completion of Part A in healthy volunteers.

The trial is designed to assess the treatment's safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and early signs of clinical efficacy, including potential reductions in alcohol craving.

Part B includes two sequential single-dose ascending cohorts of 80 mg and 160 mg, with six patients in each cohort. The study is being conducted at clinical sites in the U.S. and Israel, including Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, and Hadassah Medical Center.

CMND-100 is an investigational candidate being developed by Clearmind, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on non-hallucinogenic psychedelic-derived neuroplastogens for neuropsychiatric, metabolic, and addiction disorders.

The company said completing recruitment marks progress toward generating its first dedicated clinical dataset evaluating CMND-100 in people with AUD. The treatment remains investigational, and the announcement did not report efficacy results from Part B.

Currently, CMND is trading at $5.95, down 2.84%.

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