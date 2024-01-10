10.01.2024 13:57:16

Clearmind Medicine Says It Completed Type A Meeting With FDA; Stock Up 38%

(RTTNews) - Biotech company Clearmind Medicine, Inc. (CMND) announced Wednesday it has completed a Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the Company's clinical trial of its proprietary MEAI-based, CMND-100 compound, for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder treatment (AUD) using its novel psychedelic- based therapy.

The active ingredient in CMND-100 is MEAI (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane), a novel psychoactive molecule that has been reported to reduce the desire to consume alcoholic beverages while exerting a euphoric alcohol-like experience.

MEAI was found to interact with the serotonergic receptors 5-HT1a, 5-HT2a and 5-HT2b. The serotonergic system is considered to play a key role in the regulation of alcohol intake, reward, preference, and dependence.

MEAI was also found to interact with the alpha-2-adrenergic receptors a2A, a2B and a2C and the plasma membrane monoamine transporters for dopamine (DAT), norepinephrine (NET) and serotonin (SERT).

These are believed to participate in mediating alcohol drinking behavior, and therefore could constitute important molecular targets for interventions that target drugs of abuse such as alcohol.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Clearmind Medicine Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Clearmind Medicine Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationsdaten im Blick: ATX etwas schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street startet etwas fester -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street startet etwas höher in die Sitzung. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen