Clearmind Medicine Shares Jump 47% After Japan Patent Filing For Depression Treatment

(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) shares surged 46.72 percent to $3.59, up $1.14 on Friday, after the clinical-stage biotech company announced the publication of a Japanese patent application related to its proprietary depression treatment technology.

The stock is currently trading at $3.59, compared with a previous close of $2.45 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $3.50 and traded between $3.15 and $4.66 during the session, with volume surging to 41.05 million shares versus average daily volume of 612,955 shares.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. said the patent application covers compositions comprising 5-Methoxy-2-aminoindan (MEAI) for the treatment of depression. The company stated the filing further strengthens its intellectual property portfolio focused on non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics.

Clearmind Medicine shares have traded between $2.10 and $524.00 over the past 52 weeks.