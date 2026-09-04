Clearmind Medicine To Acquire 51% Stake In Charging Robotics For $2.5 Million

(RTTNews) - Biotech company Clearmind Medicine, Inc. (CMND) announced Friday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Charging Robotics, an intelligent EV wireless charging solutions provider.

Charging Robotics develops dedicated intelligent wireless charging systems designed specifically for automated parking facilities, autonomous mobile platforms, and robotaxi operations, environments where conventional cables and plug-in infrastructure cannot operate.

Under the terms, Clearmind will acquire the majority stake of Charging Robotics for an aggregate purchase price of $2.5 million.

In addition, in connection with and as a condition to the closing of the acquisition, the Company shall extend a loan to Charging Robotics in the principal amount of $1.5 million, bearing interest at a rate of 4 percent per annum.

Unless earlier repaid, the outstanding principal amount of the Loan, together with accrued and unpaid interest, will become due and payable on the three-year anniversary of the Closing. The closing of the acquisition is expected to occur during the week of September 7, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.