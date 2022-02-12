ClearOne Announces Appointment of a New Chairman

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced that effective February 8, 2022 Eric L. Robinson was appointed by the Board of Directors to serve as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Robinson replaces Zeynep "Zee” Hakimoglu, who has served as a Director since April 2006 and as Chairman since July 2007. Ms. Hakimoglu will remain as a Director following this orderly transition.

Mr. Robinson has been serving as a Director of ClearOne since July 2015 and he previously served as outside corporate and securities legal counsel to the Company. On his appointment, Mr. Robinson said "this is an exciting time in the audio and visual communication solutions market and we believe that ClearOne is poised to become an increasing dominant force in this sector. I would like to thank Zee for her leadership as Chairman over the past fifteen years and look forward to continuing to work with Zee in her continuing roles as President, CEO and as a Director.”

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking” statements that are based on present circumstances and on ClearOne’s predictions with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences and timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Such forward-looking statements and any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations and forecasts of future growth and value and the possible outcomes of litigation, are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and ClearOne assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the periodic reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K filed by ClearOne from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) and all of ClearOne’s other public filings with the SEC.

