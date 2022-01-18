ClearOne Aura™ Xceed™ BMA Honored for Innovation at CES 2022, the World’s Most Influential Annual Tech Event!

For over 50 years the annual Consumer Electronics Show has been the global stage for innovation, the one place where tens of thousands of exhibitors, media, and attendees look for the products that will define the future. At CES 2022, the ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) Aura™ Xceed™ Beamforming Microphone Array (BMA) was singled out for exceptional innovation with a CES Picks Award, presented by Residential Systems magazine.

"The Aura Xceed BMA is a perfect solution for the changing times we live in, and was recognized at CES as a highly innovative new product for the consumer market,” said ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. "There is simply no other consumer product like in the market today. It’s a groundbreaking professional beamforming array ceiling microphone designed for the consumer who is working, learning, and collaborating with others from home. It delivers what today’s consumers need from a microphone: innovation powered by unmatched performance, out of sight and out of mind.”

The 2022 Residential Systems CES Picks Awards is presented by Residential Systems, a leading trade magazine for the custom home entertainment, automation design, and installation professionals. This year’s award program celebrates the most innovative products in 2021 and their contributions to the custom installation industry.

Any laptop or room PC can be connected to the Xceed BMA through USB. It features a sleek design with a nearly invisible ceiling install using a low-profile ceiling mounting kit. It uses adaptive steering (think of it as smart switching) to allow users to speak from anywhere in a home office – no longer are users restricted to a desk. The Xceed BMA also features optional Bluetooth connectivity for mobile devices to use the system wirelessly.

The Xceed BMA enhances any video cloud-collaboration application including ClearOne’s award-winning cloud-based video collaboration application - COLLABORATE® Space. It equally enhances other popular applications such as Microsoft® Teams, WebEx™, Zoom™, Google® Meet™ and more.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

