ClearOne DIALOG® 10 USB Named a Winner of Prestigious Commercial Integrator Magazine 2022 BEST Awards

A few short months after winning a 2022 NSCA Excellence in Product Innovation Award and 2022 Top New Technology (TNT) Award, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced that its DIALOG 10, the industry’s only pro quality single-channel wireless USB microphone system, has won a Commercial Integrator 2022 BEST Award in the Microphones category. The winners were announced this week at InfoComm 2022, North America’s largest commercial AV industry trade show, in Las Vegas, NV.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005020/en/

ClearOne’s DIALOG 10 USB Wireless Mic System is honored with a Commercial Integrator 2022 BEST Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The 2022 Commercial Integrator BEST Awards showcase outstanding new products, solutions and services that can affect commercial integrators’ businesses. Hosted annually by industry leading publication Commercial Integrator, winners are chosen by a panel of industry experts, integrators and editors judging on innovation, functionality, competitive advantages and benefits to the installer.

"It’s an honor to be recognized by some of the most distinguished industry leaders for our innovation in the pro audio industry,” said Derek Graham, ClearOne interim Chief Executive Officer. "With the DIALOG 10, we’re thrilled to offer integrators the ideal solution for their customers that provides exceptional wireless audio and freedom of movement in any space up to 2,500 square feet.”

Offering plug-and-play simplicity and wireless convenience, DIALOG 10 USB is the perfect solution for webcasting and cloud-based collaboration through Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, GoToMeeting, and other apps. Setup is a breeze with the included USB Type C cable that connects to any PC for audio, power, and control with no external power source or additional audio cables required.

Additionally, ClearOne recently announced that the DIALOG 10 is now available as part of its Aura home office portfolio.

The microphone is ideal for a variety of settings including public events, live streaming, studio demonstrations, classroom presentations, personal events, desk-free conferences, and even backyard events.

ClearOne offers a complete range of microphones for these settings, with Handheld, Boundary, and Gooseneck, plus Lanyard, Headset, and Lavalier Beltpack options. The compact, plenum-rated receiver can be mounted on a desktop, credenza, under a table, behind a video display, or even hidden above a ceiling. Mounting has never been more flexible and easier.

It's been an exciting few years of innovation at ClearOne. In addition to the DIALOG 10, the BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array has won six awards – ranging from 2021 SCN Product Installation Award to the 2022 Sound & Video Contractor Best in Market Award – and the Versa™ Mediabar™ all-in-one solution won a 2021 Residential Systems Best of Show Award.

More information about DIALOG 10 USB can be found here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005020/en/