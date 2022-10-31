ClearOne Launches New Wide-Angle UNITE® 60 4K ePTZ Camera Offering AI-Powered Speaker Tracking and 120-Degree Field of View

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a leading full line provider of professional communications, conferencing, and collaboration solutions, today announced the introduction of a new wide angle 4K USB camera featuring AI-powered smart face and voice tracking, along with electronic PTZ (pan/tilt/zoom) capabilities, the ClearOne UNITE® 60 4K camera. This new camera will be sold through ClearOne’s commercial channels.

The new UNITE® 60 4K camera from ClearOne is equipped with a 120-degree field of view, and a plug-and-play USB 3.0 connection for ultimate video, control, and power. (Photo: Business Wire)

With a 120-degree field of view, and a plug-and-play USB 3.0 connection for video, control, and power, the new UNITE® 60 camera is ideally suited for rooms such as executive offices, huddle rooms or smaller conference rooms.

"ClearOne is consistently advancing what’s possible for virtual collaboration to help companies, knowledge workers and educators communicate clearly and efficiently across the globe,” said ClearOne Interim CEO Derek Graham. "With ultra-easy setup, support for all leading virtual meeting platforms, 4K video quality and AI-based tracking of speakers or framing of groups, the UNITE® 60 camera fits perfectly in small meeting spaces and home offices while also providing an affordable entry point for classrooms where educators move around and need a tracking camera,” Graham added.

Whether a meeting is held on Microsoft® Teams, Zoom™, Google® Meet™, WebEx™ or other leading services, the camera’s automatic or remote-controlled digital PTZ ensures remote attendees always have a clear view of local participants.

The UNITE® 60 camera leverages a wide dynamic range and super-high SNR with advanced 2D and 3D noise reduction to deliver excellent visuals across varied lighting conditions. In addition to the AI auto-tracking feature, the camera can also be controlled via IR remote or UVC protocol. The camera can be paired with a wide variety of microphones and speakers.

The UNITE® 60 camera can be mounted to any monitor using its standard damping rotary shaft support.

To learn more about the new ClearOne UNITE® 60 4K camera and create your ideal collaboration system, visit https://www.clearone.com/unite-60-4k-camera.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

