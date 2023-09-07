ClearOne to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) (the "Company"), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, announced today that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held from September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

ClearOne management is scheduled to present on Monday, September 11th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with ClearOne management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or the Company’s investor relations team at CLRO@Gateway-grp.com.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230907212385/en/