ClearOne’s New USB Wireless Mic System Wins 2022 NSCA Excellence in Product Innovation Award

Underscoring the strength of its ongoing new product development efforts, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced that its trailblazing DIALOG® 10 USB professional wireless microphone system is one of only seven winners of the 2022 NSCA Excellence in Product Innovation Awards in the New Revenue Potential category.

The NSCA Excellence in Product Innovation Awards honors manufacturers and products that have a profound impact on systems integrators. Specifically, the New Revenue Potential category recognizes the products that offer ways for integrators to add value through new offerings. Winners were selected by a panel of integrators across North America, NSCA’s director of business resources, and the editor of industry magazine Commercial Integrator.

"It’s an honor to be recognized by such a selective program among some of the industry’s most innovative companies,” said ClearOne President & CEO Zee Hakimoglu. "We’re proud to offer a versatile and flexible product like DIALOG 10 USB that offers integrators expansive new sales opportunities across diverse use cases, including conferences, higher-education, multi-user environments, and more. It’s a one-of-a-kind asset in an integrator’s toolbox to solve emerging AV/IT customer needs at an attractive price.

"Creating new revenue generating opportunities for our partners is a top priority for ClearOne,” she continued. "This award is a testament to our success in achieving this vitally important goal.”

Offering plug-and-play simplicity and wireless convenience, DIALOG 10 USB is the perfect solution for webcasting and cloud-based collaboration through Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, GoToMeeting, and other apps. Setup is a breeze with the included USB Type C cable that connects to any PC for audio, power, and control. With no external power source or additional audio cables required, DIALOG 10 USB is one of the easiest and fastest ways to enjoy high-quality audio in any application.

The wireless microphone system offers a robust frequency-hopping spread-spectrum technology, with no frequency license restrictions worldwide. The auto-scan feature finds open channels for optimal reception. And standards-based FIPS 197 AES-128 encryption ensures a secure link for wireless audio. Wide audio bandwidth provides superior speech clarity, and ultra-low audio latency significantly enhances the audio experience. The new DIALOG 10 USB delivers exceptionally high-quality audio at a very affordable price.

The microphone is ideal for a variety of settings including public events, live streaming, studio demonstrations, classroom presentations, personal events, meetings, and conferences.

ClearOne offers a complete range of microphones for these settings, with Handheld, Boundary, and Gooseneck, plus Lanyard, Headset, and Lavalier Beltpack options. The compact, plenum-rated receiver can be mounted on a desktop, credenza, under a table, behind a video display, or even hidden above a ceiling. Mounting has never been more flexible and easier.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

