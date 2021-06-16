ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces Installation of ClearPoint® 2.0 Software at Mazowiecki Szpital Bródnowski in Poland

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced the installation of its version 2.0 software at Mazowiecki Szpital Bródnowski in Warsaw, Poland.



"We appreciated the patience and commitment of the on-site ClearPoint team throughout the installation process,” stated Professor Miroslaw Zabek, Head of the Neurosurgery Clinic at Mazowiecki Szpital Bródnowski. "Our entire team is looking forward to begin performing DBS, biopsy and clinical trial cases with the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System.”

"Dr. Zabek and his team have been involved in cutting-edge drug delivery protocols for many years,” commented Matt Rabon, Clinical and Business Development Manager, EMEA. "Poland is one of the largest clinical trial markets in Central Eastern Europe with highly qualified investigators and specialized medical centers. It will be a great honor to support both clinical procedures and investigational trials at this prestigious hospital. This is another example of us executing our strategy to set up ClearPoint biologic and drug delivery trial centers across Europe. Now that COVID seems to be receding in Europe, we expect these installations to continue in the second half of 2021.”

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro is partnered with over 30 biologics/pharmaceutical companies and academic centers, providing solutions for direct CNS delivery of therapeutics in pre-clinical studies and clinical trials worldwide. To date, more than 4,500 cases have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team, which offers support and services to our customers and partners. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Company’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the impact of COVID-19 and the measures adopted to contain its spread; future revenues from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the "Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.