Clearsight Advises Cumberland on the Sale of its Life Sciences Division to IntegriChain

MCLEAN, Va., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") is pleased to announce another successful transaction in its market-leading Healthcare / Life Sciences Consulting and Outsourcing Practice. Clearsight served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Cumberland on the sale of its Life Sciences Division to IntegriChain, an ACCEL-KKR portfolio company. This transaction further emphasizes Clearsight's position as the leader in advising consulting and outsourcing firms serving the life sciences and broader healthcare industries.

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Cumberland's Life Science Division is a leading provider of managed services, advisory services and systems integration for contracts, pricing and revenue management across the life sciences ecosystem.

Cumberland CEO Brian Cahill, commented on the transaction, "Clearsight's deep understanding of the healthcare services market made them a tremendous partner for Cumberland. Their team identified the right strategic companies to target and helped position us for the successful sale of our Life Sciences Division."

"Our history with Cumberland and its Life Sciences team dates back nearly a decade. It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with the team on this critical transaction. We are excited to follow their progress in their new partnership with IntegriChain and ACCEL-KKR," remarked Bhavin Patel, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Clearsight Advisors.

About Clearsight Advisors

Clearsight Advisors is an independent merchant banking firm dedicated to providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions exclusively to growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight combines deep market insights across software, services and data. Clearsight Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a registered member of FINRA & SIPC.

