Clearsight Advises Intersys Consulting, LLC in its Acquisition by ASGN Incorporated

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") is pleased to announce another successful transaction in its market-leading Digital Transformation and Data Analytics practices. Clearsight served as the financial advisor to Intersys Consulting, LLC ("Intersys") on its acquisition by ASGN Incorporated for $67 million of cash plus restricted stock. This transaction further emphasizes Clearsight's position as the industry leader in advising high-end digital and professional services firms.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Austin, TX, Intersys combines cloud services expertise with data analytics and digital product development capabilities to modernize clients' applications and analytics infrastructure. The company expects to grow revenues to $31 million for 2019.

ASGN Incorporated, based in Calabasas, CA, is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors. The acquisition of Intersys deepens and expands ASGN's capabilities in digital innovation and enterprise solutions. Intersys will become part of ASGN's Apex Systems division.

J.R. Carter, Founder and Executive Chairman of Intersys, commented, "Clearsight exceeded our expectations at each stage of the process. We began talking almost two years before we sold. In those early conversations they provided valuable feedback and consulting which we acted upon to improve our business. The team had unique insight having worked with so many other companies in the industry so intimately. Once we were ready to start, they unpacked every aspect of our business iterating over and over with us on our message until the true story of what we had achieved was distilled and well supported in a pitch deck. Clearsight brought wisdom about the market at every step but also an amount of rigor and willingness to do whatever was needed that really impressed us. Every member of the team from partner to associate was truly excellent. During due diligence they never stepped back. They led the process and even did a lot of the heavy lifting when needed. We feel Clearsight guided us to the best possible outcome available to us in the market and we are thrilled with the result."

Intersys CEO Jeff Schmalbach echoed Carter, "Clearsight was instrumental in not only finding a great partner for Intersys but guiding us through every stage of the process and putting us in great positions to highlight what makes us special. Without their team, we wouldn't have had nearly the successful outcome that we had."

Philo Tran, Managing Director and Head of Clearsight Advisors' Digital Transformation Practice, remarked on the transaction, "Intersys is a unique business that generated significant market interest during our process. This is a terrific outcome for the company's shareholders and employees. We look forward to watching Intersys continue to thrive and strengthen Apex's consulting capabilities."

Gretchen Frary Seay, Managing Director at Clearsight commented, "J.R. and Jeff have built a terrific business in a hot space. Intersys has a very talented management team and it was truly a pleasure working with them to execute this successful transaction."

Alex Johnston, Vice President at Clearsight Advisors, added, "Intersys offers industry-leading capabilities in cloud solutions, data science, and digital product development. Leveraging ASGN's market leading reputation and talent pool, Jeff and the Intersys leadership team are poised to build out a next generation consulting firm that solves clients' most critical digital and enterprise challenges."

About Clearsight Advisors

Clearsight Advisors is an independent merchant banking firm dedicated to providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions exclusively to growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight combines deep market insights across software, services and data. Clearsight Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a registered member of FINRA & SIPC.

