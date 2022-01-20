|
20.01.2022 10:30:00
Clearstream and EuroCCP launch pan-European post-trade connection
Clearstream and EuroCCP have launched a new pan-European post-trade connection, making exchange-traded equities and ETFs which are cleared via EuroCCP eligible for settlement via Clearstream Banking S.A. Centrally cleared and settled transactions have been in continuously increasing demand across the globe, providing additional safety to complex cross-border transactions. Via Clearstream’s Investor CSD solution, participants can settle their transactions for all T2S markets and the international market within one account, gaining additional liquidity and efficiency for pan-European transactions. The UK-based investment platform Freetrade is the first customer settling a large range of markets via Clearstream in the framework of this proposal – Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden. Further T2S markets will follow in the coming months. Thilo Derenbach, Head of European Custody Product at Clearstream, said: “Connecting EuroCCP to our Investor CSD offering adds to Clearstream’s vision of seamless European post-trade market activities, for equities and ETFs as well as fixed-income products. Being able to consolidate their entire trade flows within Clearstream – CCP-cleared or not – investors gain additional liquidity and efficiency for their cross-border transactions.” Cécile Nagel, President at EuroCCP, said: “We are delighted to partner with Clearstream on the use of their Investor CSD product, initially for our mutual client Freetrade. As a pan-European clearing house with access to multiple CSDs across the continent, the T2S Investor CSD functionality provides a number of important benefits, including operational and funding efficiencies to market participants and end investors. We are looking to further support and innovate with Clearstream as users look for more efficient post trade processes in the future.” Adam Dodds, CEO at Freetrade, added: “The addition of European stocks to the platform is a key step for us as we begin our expansion into Europe and beyond. Our mission is to get everyone investing while keeping prices low. Freetrade’s direct to market access and proprietary brokerage platform helps to unlock cost-savings that we can pass onto our customers through a simple and low-cost investment experience. We will continue to add more European exchanges to the platform as we expand across Europe.” About Clearstream As an international central securities depository (ICSD), headquartered in Luxembourg, Clearstream, which is part of Deutsche Börse Group, provides the post-trade infrastructure for the Eurobond market and services for securities from 59 domestic markets worldwide. With 16 trillion Euros in assets under custody, Clearstream is one of the world’s largest settlement and custody firms for domestic and international securities.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.21
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.21
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.21
|Ausblick: Deutsche Boerse stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Boerse mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.20
|Deutsche Börse kündigt DAX-Reform an: Diese Unternehmen könnten bald zum deutschen Leitindex gehören (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.18
|Deutsche Börse verdient weiter prächtig an Finanzmarkt-Turbulenzen (dpa-AFX)
|
21.02.18
|Deutsche Börse verfehlt eigene Ziele, hebt aber Dividende an - Aktie legt zu (Dow Jones)