|
04.08.2022 10:00:00
Clearstream and Pirum offer new collateral interoperability
Clearstream and the securities finance automation provider Pirum have extended their services to offer new collateral connectivity. This allows mutual clients to automate the calculation, matching, submission and validation of collateral requirements and allocations for securities lending, repo and OTC derivative transactions. The extended connectivity assists clients with agreeing collateral on a real-time basis, reducing collateralisation timeframes and increasing efficiencies along the value chain, from improving settlement rates and reducing fails and SDR penalties to optimising collateral more efficiently.Pirum’s Head of Collateral Services, Todd Crowther, commented: “We are delighted to extend our connectivity with Clearstream and to work together to help mutual clients achieve improved exposure management and collateral optimisation results. Pirum’s aim is to support the industry’s need to extend interoperability and automation across the wider collateral ecosystem and support market participants’ drive to streamline and centralise margin management across all collateralised products.” Jean-Robert Wilkin, Banking, Funding & Financing at Clearstream, added: “At Clearstream, providing user-friendly, efficient services supported by best-in-class technology is at the heart of our mission. We are very happy to extend our existing connectivity with Pirum, which contributes perfectly to this goal. By automating collateral management services, we increase interoperability and reduce complexity throughout the entire process for our mutual clients and the whole market.”Pirum’s CollateralConnect and ExposureConnect services automate in excess of $1.5 trillion of tri-party collateral across more than 50,000 accounts and covering 70+ global clients each day.About ClearstreamAs an international central securities depository (ICSD), headquartered in Luxembourg, Clearstream, which is part of Deutsche Börse Group, provides the post-trade infrastructure for the Eurobond market and services for securities from 59 domestic markets worldwide. With 16 trillion Euros in assets under custody, Clearstream is one of the world’s largest settlement and custody firms for domestic and international securities.www.clearstream.comAbout Pirum SystemsPirum offers a secure, centralised automation and connectivity hub for global securities finance, enabling complete automation of the post-trade and collateral lifecycle across repo and stock loan. Our position within the securities financing sector enables clients to seamlessly access counterparties, triparty agents, trading venues, market data companies and CCPs, as well as meet their regulatory reporting requirements. We combine an in-depth understanding of both the securities finance industry and the most advanced technologies to provide highly innovative and flexible services. Supporting established and emerging financial institutions, Pirum’s pioneering approach consistently reduces operational risk while increasing processing efficiency and profitability.Media contacts:Clearstream Tabea BehrPhone: +49 (0)69 2 11-13 016Tabea.behr@clearstream.comPirum SystemsAnna Conti ManfrinAnna.conti@pirum.comconnect@pirum.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Analysen
|02.08.22
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.08.22
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.08.22
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.07.22
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-10 Sh
|17,00
|0,59%
|Deutsche Börse AG
|173,80
|0,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste vor dem Wochenende Verluste hinnehmen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach dem starken Jobbericht einen schwachen Handelstag. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.