Clearstream creates new Luxembourg-based bank for global financial institution fund investors

Clearstream, the global post-trading services provider, has created a new bank in Luxembourg dedicated to serving institutional fund investors: Clearstream Fund Centre S.A. The new entity operates under a commercial banking licence in Luxembourg. It will be an important cornerstone of Deutsche Börse’s and Clearstream’s Fund Services, the business segment which provides fund execution, distribution and data management.The new bank Clearstream Fund Centre S.A. will serve Clearstream’s fund execution business Vestima, providing access to more than 230,000 funds in over 50 markets. The entity is regulated under MiFID to support clients to fulfil regulatory fund requirements. Clearstream Fund Centre S.A. will be closely interlinked with Clearstream’s ICSD and CSD businesses, leveraging cross-divisional synergies for its clients.Philippe Seyll, CEO of Clearstream Fund Centre S.A., said: “It is at the heart of Clearstream’s mission to support the wealth management and banking community with best-in-class execution services, efficient distribution management, state-of-the-art technology and data solutions. The creation of Clearstream Fund Centre S.A. is a strong testimonial to our client dedication as well as to Luxembourg as our home and important financial centre.”About Clearstream Fund Services Clearstream is the innovative and trusted post-trade business for the global markets. Its segment Clearstream Fund Services delivers solutions for the entire fund ecosystem via its three key business lines: Vestima as the world’s largest fund processing platform provides order execution, settlement and custody services for more than 230,000 funds, ensuring highest asset safety for over 50 fund markets worldwide. It holds a commercial banking licence via Clearstream Fund Centre S.A.Fund Centre, one of the leading European fund distribution platforms, connects international asset managers and fund houses with distribution partners, providing access to over 72,000 funds.Kneip as one of the leading European fund data hubs provides premier fund data management and reporting solutions for the asset management industry. Clearstream is part of Deutsche Börse Group, an international exchange organisation and provider of innovative market infrastructures. To learn more, visit us at www.clearstream.com or connect via LinkedIn.