|
25.01.2022 10:00:00
Clearstream launches the Primary Market Issuance API for Eurobonds
Deutsche Börse Group’s post-trade services provider Clearstream has launched its Primary Market Issuance API (PMI API) continuing to pursue innovation in the Eurobond market. As of now, issuer agents and market participants can obtain ISINs and request acceptance of securities issued under programme in real-time. Additional features of the new PMI API include allocation of the associated common code, CFI and FISN identifiers of the securities. Origin Markets, a London-based fintech company focused on digital bond issuance, is the first platform that will make use of the new API interface. The PMI API leverages the recently released Clearstream API Service as well as the Airbrush messaging standard, launched by Origin Markets to facilitate interconnectivity between market participants, thus fostering more efficient and safer markets. Guido Wille, Head of Eurobonds at Clearstream, says: “Clearstream’s mission for bonds is to provide a zero-touch, real-time, standardised debt issuance process. Origination and pre-issuance processes are undergoing rapidly evolving technological change which is presenting the securities issuance community with the opportunity to provide fully digital services. This will drive process efficiency, reduce operational risk and improve interoperability.” About Clearstream As an international central securities depository (ICSD), headquartered in Luxembourg, Clearstream, which is part of Deutsche Börse Group, provides the post-trade infrastructure for the Eurobond market and services for securities from 59 domestic markets worldwide. With 16 trillion Euros in assets under custody, Clearstream is one of the world’s largest settlement and custody firms for domestic and international securities.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Börse AG "
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06:21
|Erste Schätzungen: Deutsche Börse informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.22
|Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse stemmt sich gegen den Ausverkauf (Société Générale)
|
24.01.22
|Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse stemmt sich gegen den Ausverkauf (Société Générale)
|
21.01.22
|Xetra-Schluss: DAX kämpft - Deutsche Börse läuft vorne weg, Gamesa schockt, Tech unter Druck (Der Aktionär)
|
21.01.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC hebt Deutsche Börse-Ziel an - 'Buy' - Ein Favorit für 2022 (dpa-AFX)
|
21.01.22
|Deutsche Börse weiter gefragt - 2022 zweistellig im Plus (Börse Online)
|
21.01.22
|AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Deutsche Börse weiter gefragt - 2022 zweistellig im Plus (dpa-AFX)