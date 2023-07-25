Clearwater Analytics Announces Clearwater-GPT

World's First Generative AI for Investment Management Promises to Transform Investing Operations

BOISE, Idaho, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, announced the upcoming launch of Clearwater-GPT, the world's first generative AI technology for investment management that will deliver AI-created content for sales, service, marketing, IT and client interaction, and accelerate the way Clearwater's global clientele analyzes investment data and responds to dynamic market changes.

With an expected availability to select customers during the second half of 2023, Clearwater-GPT will be a powerful addition to Clearwater's suite of products, which already includes best-in-class investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. By leveraging generative AI technology, Clearwater-GPT will empower investors to access their data through interactive prompts and use insightful, accurate, tailored AI-generated content to grow their assets under management. This content will be available through a secure interface that ensures confidentiality and privacy of sensitive data.

According to a recent Salesforce study, 76% of financial services employees agree generative AI will help them to better serve their clientele. The Clearwater platform—which processes accurate, timely, and comprehensive data at speed and scale—will power many impactful, generative AI-based applications. While Clearwater use cases will vary depending on unique client needs, the impact of being able to "talk" to the data will open up a wealth of possibilities for institutional investors and their operations teams while they focus on growth across their portfolios. Clearwater use cases are likely to include:

Full Investment Lifecycle Insights & Comparisons

With Clearwater-GPT, participating clients will gain comprehensive insights and performance comparisons throughout the full investment lifecycle. This intelligence will allow clients to understand how their portfolios measure up against their peers with similar AUM sizes and investment styles, giving them the opportunity to make wise investment decisions. Supporting both the front and back office with timely data will further improve efficiency while providing unparalleled visibility across the investment lifecycle.

Daily Investment Co-Pilot

With Clearwater-GPT, clients will receive proactive information about their investments covering both public securities and private market investments within the context of their own portfolios. This comprehensive visibility will allow users to perform calculations and access the best reports, ensuring efficient tie-out while positioning clients to transform their investment operations into a profit center.

With Clearwater-GPT, clients will receive valuable insights that can help them grow their portfolio. The tool will help users better understand daily inquiries, such as cash position compared to prior periods or how their holdings align with their goals.

Clearwater Operational Advancements

The implementation and service teams at Clearwater plan to use Clearwater-GPT to expedite client onboarding, ensuring a seamless experience for clients and a faster track to production.

Additionally, the tool will aim to increase the percentage of auto-reconciliation meaningfully and deliver on intraday reconciliation processing. Overall, this technology promises to improve the capacity for Clearwater to effectively serve its clients.

"We have entered a new era in the field of investment management, where for the first time, you will be able to glean intelligence from your portfolio data in ways that weren't possible before," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO at Clearwater Analytics. "Clearwater-GPT promises to be an extraordinary breakthrough for our clients that will enable significant productivity gains, cost reductions, and an enviable competitive advantage. I'm as confident as ever that our clients will enjoy using our generative AI applications to accelerate their decision-making process while helping them easily take advantage of market opportunities this new era will create for them."

"We're incredibly excited to announce Clearwater-GPT, a powerful generative AI technology that will provide tremendous value to our workforce and will inject greater speed, accuracy, and relevance to our client experiences," said Souvik Das, Chief Technology Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "Clearwater-GPT is already being used by our employees to drive operational improvements and handle customer requests faster across business functions modernizing the client experience and reducing our own costs."

To learn more about Clearwater's generative AI developments and use cases, join us at Clearwater Connect 2023 where attendees will experience investment management innovation and see our generative AI advances up-close.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the availability, future benefits and functionality of Clearwater-GPT. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "expect," "intend," "aim," "may," "plan," "likely," "potential," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Clearwater Analytics' control, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from Clearwater Analytics' current expectations and include, but are not limited to, Clearwater Analytics' ability to innovate in response to rapid technological change and market developments, including artificial intelligence, competitors in its industry, difficulties in obtaining or retaining requisite data and intellectual property rights, the rate of adoption of Clearwater Analytics' offerings, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed in Clearwater Analytics' periodic public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 3, 2023, and in other periodic reports filed by Clearwater Analytics with the SEC. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and on Clearwater Analytics' website.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Clearwater Analytics' expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made. Clearwater Analytics does not undertake to and specifically declines any obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Clearwater Analytics.

