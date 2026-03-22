Clearwater Analytics a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C32W / ISIN: US1851231068
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22.03.2026 16:46:47
Clearwater Analytics Stock Lands $37 Million Investment Amid 77% ARR Growth Surge and Pending Buyout
On February 17, 2026, Fort Baker Capital Management disclosed a new position in Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN), acquiring 1,529,288 shares worth $36.89 million in the fourth quarter.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Fort Baker Capital Management reported acquiring 1,529,288 shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN). The estimated value of this new position was $36.89 million at quarter’s end.Clearwater Analytics Holdings operates at scale with a technology-driven platform designed to streamline investment data management and reporting for institutional clients. Its strategy focuses on delivering comprehensive, cloud-based solutions that integrate with both proprietary and third-party systems, enabling clients to achieve operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. The company's competitive edge lies in its ability to offer real-time, automated investment accounting and analytics, positioning it as a key partner for organizations managing complex investment portfolios.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-
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17.02.26
|Ausblick: Clearwater Analytics A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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22.12.25
|Clearwater Analytics-Aktie im Höhenflug: Übernahme durch Investorenkonsortium angekündigt (finanzen.at)
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04.11.25
|Ausblick: Clearwater Analytics A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)