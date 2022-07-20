|
20.07.2022 22:15:00
Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BOISE, Idaho, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in the following investor conferences in the third quarter of 2022.
Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Sahai will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings virtually at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Chief Financial Officer Jim Cox will join a presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Goldman Sachs 2022 Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on Monday, September 12, 2022.
Webcasts from the Oppenheimer and Goldman Sachs conferences will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.9 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301590368.html
SOURCE Clearwater Analytics, LLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen legen zu -- ATX letztlich freundlich -- DAX zum Handelsschluss leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen ging es aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex verlor. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.