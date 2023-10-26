Clearwater Analytics Wins RiskTech Buyside 50 Award for Second Consecutive Year

Chartis Research Acknowledges Clearwater Analytics' Excellence in Investment Management Technology

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Chartis Research has named Clearwater Analytics the winner of the Buyside50 Award in the Investment Lifecycle – Insurance/Pension Funds category.

The RiskTech Buyside50 rankings honor the top financial technology vendors in the investment management industry. These awards highlight leaders like Clearwater Analytics who play a crucial role in helping investors achieve efficiency, analytical superiority, and reliability across the investment management lifecycle, particularly for insurance companies. For the second consecutive year, Clearwater Analytics has secured the first-place spot, receiving the highest score in areas such as breadth of coverage, depth of functionality, technology and techniques, strategy and innovation, and market presence.

"To meet their cashflow requirements, insurance and pension fund managers must allocate assets to a wide variety of investments and across a broad range of alternative investment categories," said Dylan Bassett, Senior Research Specialist at Chartis. "Clearwater's ranking reflects not only its ability to help managers achieve their investment goals while maintaining their reporting and compliance requirements, but also key capabilities – such as data aggregation from a variety of upstream systems, customized visibility for accounting and valuation, and support for a wide variety of fund-specific mandates."

"We are honored to once again be recognized as the market leader in investment accounting and reporting for insurance and pension fund providers across the globe," said Susan Ganeshan, CMO at Clearwater Analytics. "Clearwater helps insurers break free from the many common challenges they face, from higher interest rates amidst a low yield environment, to increased regulation, to the need to automate the entire investment lifecycle for operational improvements."

Trusted by investors around the world, the Clearwater SaaS solution automatically consolidates multi-asset portfolio data from across various sources while providing accurate accounting and reporting capabilities. Insurers benefit from Clearwater's best-in-class data aggregation, validation, and reconciliation software, enhancing data quality, reducing data management costs, and eliminating time-consuming manual reconciliation processes.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

