Clearwater Analytics Wins WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Award

Company Awarded Best Buy-Side Client Reporting Platform for 2022

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that it has won the WatersTechnology 2022 Buy-Side Technology award for the best buy-side client reporting platform.

"Clearwater Analytics is thrilled to win the best buy-side client reporting platform award. We take immense pride in knowing that our platform is among the best in the industry," said Gayatri Raman, President, Europe and Asia at Clearwater Analytics. "This honor reaffirms our commitment to innovation and to supporting all our clients who benefit from our technology's powerful network effect. With our single instance, multi-tenant architecture, every client, whether new or existing, enriches the Clearwater global data set by making it more complete and accurate. In essence, our clients believe this network effect is transformational at its core."

Today's asset managers are dealing with increasingly complex portfolios, regulatory compliance, tight margins, and a number of black swan events, such as a lingering pandemic, recessionary fears, and political conflicts. To overcome these challenges while making data-driven capital allocation and portfolio decisions, many of the world's leading institutional investors rely on Clearwater to radically simplify their current operational processes and achieve greater accuracy, speed, and scalability.

Recently, Clearwater enhanced its reporting platform by introducing hybrid/blended benchmark methodology, new cash flow and yield analysis reports, and new enhancements for Solvency II reports. In 2022, Clearwater opened new offices around the world to support a global client base and ensure users can access the information they need at any time.

To learn about Clearwater's investment accounting software , talk to a Clearwater expert today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.9 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-wins-waterstechnology-buy-side-technology-award-301673788.html

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics