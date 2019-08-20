Clearwater Dental Associates Unveils In-House Lab for Customized Dental Implant Treatments

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The respected dentists at Clearwater Dental Associates provide patients in Clearwater, FL with fully customized dental prosthetics, crafted in their very own in-house lab. Recently remodeled, the lab carries the most state-of-the-art technology, providing patients with everything they need in-house, from crowns and bridges, to single dental implants and full mouth dental implants. By investing in this advanced technology for their office, the Clearwater Dental Associates dentists can fully customize a patient's smile, creating results that are not only functional, but aesthetically attractive.

The technology in the Clearwater Dental Associates in-house lab enhances both the treatment process and the patient experience. The lab's Ceramill technology is comprised of a digital scanner, digital design software, and milling machine. This combination provides the opportunity for dentists to digitally scan a patient's mouth and create a digital design of the patient's predicted outcome. The mill then creates the exact dental crowns and bridges designed in the digital plans.

The Clearwater Dental Associates dentists invested in a variety of equipment and technology to assure that their patients receive the best results. In addition to Ceramill technology, the lab also includes equipment for the fine details of a tooth, including a fine sandblasting unit to create smooth teeth, and a shade creator to customize the exact shade. All of this technology allows the doctors to create strong, natural-looking crowns, bridges, dental implants, and full arch restorations custom designed for each patient.

Many patients in Clearwater, FL rely on the dentists of Clearwater Dental Associates when it comes to dental implant treatment because of their experience and advanced technology. Dental implant treatment provides a permanent tooth replacement option for patients with severely damaged or missing teeth. The dentists place a dental implant into a patient's jawbone and attach a permanent crown to the implant.

With dental implants, patients are finding an alternative to dentures that is much more secure and less painful. Plus, they are able to eat all of the foods they love again because of the way that dental implants function like natural teeth. "Patients' dentures can be frustrating to them when they eat and talk. They can be painful and embarrassing. And that's a life-altering way to live," Dr. Matthew Burton explains while describing the numerous denture patients that visit his office. "The patient has to think about their teeth all the time. If we're able to add implants to their jawbone to secure that denture, we can really change their life."

Those with damaged or missing teeth who are looking for dental implants and crowns made in-house in Clearwater, FL can connect with dentists at Clearwater Dental Associates for a consultation.

About the Practice

Clearwater Dental Associates is a team of leading dentists serving patients in the Clearwater area for over 30 years. Drs. Matthew Burton, Keith Kiskaddon, Nolan Allen, Maria Hernandez and James Hayslett offer comprehensive services, allowing patients to receive all of their dental care at one, state-of-the-art facility. A 17-seat practice with over 20 team members, Clearwater Dental Associates provides leading care including dental implants, Invisalign®, sedation and general dental care. A patient-centered practice, each doctor and team member is dedicated to patient comfort and education. To learn more about Clearwater Dental Associates or to schedule a personalized appointment, call 727-797-8800 or visit http://www.cdadental.com.



