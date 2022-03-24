Clearwave Fiber Acquires Kansas-Based RG FIBER

SAVANNAH, Ga. , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave Fiber today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of RG FIBER, a high-capacity fiber network service provider located near Kansas City, Kansas. The acquisition marks Clearwave Fiber's entry into Kansas and provides a foothold for the company to quickly expand into nearby underserved communities in the state.

"On behalf of our nearly 350 associates, we are excited to bring the employees and customers of RG FIBER into the Clearwave Fiber family. RG FIBER has built a superior all-fiber network that is serving small to mid-sized communities in the greater Kansas City area, and their commitment to bringing underserved areas world-class internet access is perfectly aligned with our purpose at Clearwave Fiber," Clearwave Fiber CEO David Armistead stated. "Clearwave Fiber is well positioned to expand RG FIBER's network and bring fiber-based services to nearby Kansas towns and cities that today are not enjoying the enormous benefits the technology brings to communities."

"I am extremely proud of the business we have built over the past eight years," added RG FIBER President & Founder Mike Bosch. "Clearwave Fiber will be an excellent partner and its size and financial strength will help us accelerate our plans to invest in the communities we serve. Furthermore, they equally value the importance of being involved and engaged with their customers, bringing an unparalleled level of local focus."

Armistead further noted, "We look forward to dedicating the resources to providing Kansas with high-speed internet access through the most advanced technology and unparalleled customer support. As we continue to grow, our focus on the customer and product quality remains relentless. We are excited to partner with local municipalities to bring their communities a fiber network that is durable, reliable, and will easily keep pace with technology innovations that will undoubtedly require increased demand for bandwidth."

Clearwave Fiber is a fiber-based Internet service provider that operates a more than 2,000 route-mile fiber network, serving a growing number of towns and cities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. They deliver advanced telecommunications solutions with an emphasis on state-of-the art network performance, exceptional customer care for businesses and residents, and community engagement.

