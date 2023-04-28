28.04.2023 07:00:26

Clemens Markstein to become CEO of Baloise in Switzerland

Basel, 28 April 2023. The Board of Directors of Bâloise Holding AG has appointed Clemens Markstein (52) as the new CEO of Baloise in Switzerland and as a member of the Corporate Executive Committee of the Baloise Group. He will assume his post on 1 July 2023. Clemens Markstein succeeds Michael Müller, who is taking over as CEO of the Baloise Group from Gert De Winter.

Clemens Markstein joined the Executive Committee of Baloises Corporate Division Switzerland in 2009 as Head of Product Management for Corporate Clients. He has been Head of Operations & IT since May 2017. The 52-year-old studied industrial engineering at Karlsruhe University in his home country of Germany and trained in strategy, marketing and finance during a management programme at Wharton Business School in Pennsylvania and at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. In 2016, he completed an advanced management programme at the Insead Business School in Fontainebleau, France. Following his studies, Clemens Markstein began his professional career as a consultant. He then held various roles at Allianz in Germany and in Switzerland, before finally moving to Baloise.

He has been a member of the Board of Directors of the International Network of Insurance (INI) since 2011 and its chairman since 2019. The INI is the worlds largest network of independent insurers and offers non-life insurance solutions for customers and brokers in a total of 150 countries. Since 2018, Clemens Markstein has also been a member of the Board of Directors of Prevo-System AG.

Clemens Markstein saw off competition from a field of internal and external candidates in the course of a broad-ranging recruitment process. Thanks to his extensive experience in the insurance industry, Clemens Markstein is very familiar with the business, with Baloise in particular, and with the current challenges we are facing. We firmly believe that, in him, we have found the right person for this important role in Switzerland, says Gert De Winter, CEO of the Baloise Group. He will be able to build on the strengths of the corporate division and use his expertise in digitalisation to drive the Swiss business forward. We look forward to accompanying him on this journey.

Clemens Markstein will take up his new role as CEO of Baloise in Switzerland with effect from 1 July 2023. The decision on his succession to this position is subject to the approval of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

About Baloise

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, complemented by a whole host of innovative offerings for the home and personal transport, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded in 1863, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.8 billion in 2022 and a profit of CHF 548 million. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


