Clene Reports Topline Results For CNM-Au8 In Healey ALS Platform Trial

(RTTNews) - Clene Inc. (CLNN) and its wholly owned subsidiary biopharmaceutical company Clene Nanomedicine Inc., announced Monday topline study results showing a survival benefit in the Healey ALS Platform trial of CNM-Au8, an investigational gold nanocrystal suspension, in participants with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The primary endpoint of slope of change in ALS Functional Rating Scale Revised (ALSFRS-R) scores adjusted for mortality was not significant at 24 weeks. The secondary endpoints of Combined Assessment of Function and Survival (CAFS) and slow vital capacity (SVC) were also not met at 24 weeks across the combined 30 mg and 60 mg CNM-Au8 doses.

The prespecified exploratory analyses of the secondary survival endpoint demonstrated a >90% reduction in risk of death alone or in risk of death/permanently assisted ventilation at 24 weeks, when adjusted for baseline imbalances in risk with the CNM-Au8 30 mg dose.

These survival results were statistically consistent for the 30 mg dose between the regimen only and full analysis sets, which included shared placebo from other regimens participating in the Healey ALS Platform trial (Regimens A, B, and D). This survival signal is consistent with results previously reported by Clene in the Phase 2 RESCUE-ALS trial with CNM-Au8.

Based on these topline findings, Clene has selected the CNM-Au8 30 mg dose for continued development in ALS. The CNM-Au8 60 mg dose did not demonstrate a survival benefit.

