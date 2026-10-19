Clene Aktie

Clene für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QE9Y / ISIN: US1856341029

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19.10.2026 17:05:31

Clene Seeks FDA Clearance For CNM-Au8 Following ALS Clinical Research

(RTTNews) - Clene Inc. (CLNN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier in October, seeking accelerated approval of CNM-Au8 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The application is based on neurofilament light chain (NfL) biomarker data and clinical outcomes. CNM-Au8 is an investigational therapy designed to improve mitochondrial function, support neuronal health and reduce oxidative stress.

Clene said it plans to work closely with the FDA during the regulatory review process while preparing for the confirmatory Phase 3 RESTORE-ALS study.

The company believes CNM-Au8 has the potential to protect neuronal function and improve survival in people living with ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease.

CNM-Au8 remains investigational, and the FDA has not yet approved it for ALS.

CLNN is currently up 4.52% at $3.24.

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