30.08.2022 13:40:41
Clene To Announce ALS Trial Data In September
(RTTNews) - Clene Inc. (CLNN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for neurodegenerative disease, expects to announce clinical trial data related to its lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8, next month.
A phase 2/3 perpetual platform trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of multiple promising experimental therapeutics, including CNM-Au8, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, dubbed HEALEY ALS, is underway. This trial is led by Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital.
The top-line data from the HEALEY ALS trial are expected to be available in September.
According to the company, CNM-Au8 is an oral suspension of gold nanocrystals developed to restore neuronal health and function by increasing energy production and utilization.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing a loss of muscle control. ALS is often called Lou Gehrig's disease.
The number of those with ALS in the United States in 2015 was 5.2 people per 100,000 much higher than the worldwide average of 1.9 per 100,000.
CLNN has traded in a range of $1.93 to $8.60 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Monday's trading at $3.02, down 5.92%.
