Clene To Cease Development Of CNM-ZnAg For Covid Treatment

(RTTNews) - Clene Inc. (CLNN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced topline study results from its Phase 2 investigational trial with CNM-ZnAg, an ionic solution of zinc and silver, for the treatment of non-hospitalized acutely symptomatic participants infected with COVID-19. The company said it will cease ease further development of the drug for COVID.

The Phase 2 multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial assessed the efficacy and safety of CNM-ZnAg in COVID-19 infected participants in Brazil.

The company said no clinical benefit was observed versus placebo. CNM-ZnAg was safe and well-tolerated, and no safety signals were identified.

Rob Etherington, Clene's CEO, commented, "While COVID has not been a therapeutic focus of the company, we were compelled to explore the potential of CNM-ZnAg to help address the global pandemic. At this time, we will cease further development for COVID. We are heartened by the safety profile of CNM-ZnAg, the second asset developed through our technology platform, and its future potential in other antiviral and antibacterial areas. We continue our focus on treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with our lead asset, CNM-Au8, which is advancing towards registrational trials."