Clenergy and JJ-LAPP Solar 'Powering' towards a Brighter, Sustainable Future in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clenergy, a globally renowned solar mounting gear provider, and JJ-LAPP, the cable technology joint venture of diversified industrial conglomerate Jebsen & Jessen and LAPP Holding Asia, have announced their partnership. The partnership is in line with achieving Malaysia's target to generate 20% of energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025 , expecting to unlock RM 4 billion in investment and create an estimated number of 12,000 new jobs . It also aims to drive Malaysia's growing solar energy industry further and support the country by bringing Malaysia to the forefront of sustainable projects.

Engineering, construction, and procurement companies not only in Malaysia, but within the larger region including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines will now have access to Clenergy's entire portfolio through JJ-LAPP's network in South East Asia.

Commenting on this partnership, Daniel Hong, Chief Executive Officer, Clenergy, said, "We are excited to be partnering with a leading brand like JJ-LAPP. With their network, we aim to bring the latest technology in the sector to local projects in Malaysia and the entire region, at large. This partnership will strengthen the solar industry offerings in Malaysia and SEA region. This is in line with the Malaysian government's efforts to drive the solar industry, having allocated RM2 billion towards the Green Technology Financial Scheme as part of their Sustainable Development Goals in Budget 2021."

Adding to it, Mike Winzerling,Chief Executive Officer, JJ-LAPP, said, "We are glad to be partnering with Clenergy. The synergy of Clenergy's long standing experience in the solar energy space backed by the strength of our network and reach within ASEAN will make sustainable energy practices more accessible and drive the industry forward within Malaysia and the region. This is an exciting time for us as we continue to pursue growth opportunities while developing the solid foundation that we've built throughout the region."

Malaysia has one of the lowest electricity prices in the world. This is a significant achievement, but it has somewhat slowed down the acceleration towards the adoption of solar energy in the country resulting in Malaysia being comparatively slow in deploying solar and other renewable power sources compared to some other countries across the globe. The new partnership between Clenergy and JJ-LAPP can help make renewable energy more accessible to businesses and consumers in Malaysia.

