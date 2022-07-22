|
22.07.2022 13:07:00
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Reveals Fall In Q2 Bottom Line, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $596 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $780 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $6.34 billion from $5.05 billion last year.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $596 Mln. vs. $780 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.13 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.31 -Revenue (Q2): $6.34 Bln vs. $5.05 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.07.22
|Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
21.07.22
|Ausblick: Cleveland-Cliffs legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Cleveland-Cliffs gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
06.07.22
|Cleveland-Cliffs stock price target cut to $39 from $47 at B. Riley (MarketWatch)